Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance
Shares of SFRGY opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Salvatore Ferragamo
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.