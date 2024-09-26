Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance

Shares of SFRGY opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

