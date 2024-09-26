Brokerages Set Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) PT at $11.40

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATNM shares. B. Riley cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ATNM opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

