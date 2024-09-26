FY2024 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Sunday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $15.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.03. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2028 earnings at $17.99 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.30.

Biogen stock opened at $189.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.61. Biogen has a 52 week low of $188.78 and a 52 week high of $269.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.06.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,570,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,573,075,000 after buying an additional 2,163,068 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,338,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,787,543,000 after purchasing an additional 117,578 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,589,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,772,000 after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,898,000 after purchasing an additional 571,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

