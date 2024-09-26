Brokerages Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target at $15.70

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.27.
UPWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Insider Activity at Upwork
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,115,000 after acquiring an additional 770,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,693 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.
Upwork Stock Performance
Shares of Upwork stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. Upwork has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04.
Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $193.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
About Upwork
Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.
See Also
