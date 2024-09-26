Brokerages Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target at $15.70

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.27.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $47,469.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $304,032.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,488,913.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $47,469.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,489. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,115,000 after acquiring an additional 770,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,693 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. Upwork has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $193.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

