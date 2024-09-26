Analysts Set Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target at $76.10

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.10.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.2 %

REG stock opened at $72.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,520,000 after buying an additional 830,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Regency Centers by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,995,000 after acquiring an additional 873,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 4.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,922,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,009,000 after acquiring an additional 357,091 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Regency Centers by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,354 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,641,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,327,000 after purchasing an additional 117,368 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

