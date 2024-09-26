Analysts Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) PT at $33.08

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.08.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

EPD opened at $29.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $30.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.