PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 174,171 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.40 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $232.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.98.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

