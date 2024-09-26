BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BILL from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

BILL stock opened at $52.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.61. BILL has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $118.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte bought 42,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,750.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte purchased 42,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig acquired 21,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,525.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,415.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in BILL by 201.6% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 344,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 230,435 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in BILL by 602.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 52,758 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

