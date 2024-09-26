QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $211.67 Average PT from Brokerages

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.67.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $168.27 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 28.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 593.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,081,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $215,486,000 after purchasing an additional 925,851 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $1,539,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $33,168,000. Finally, Creekside Partners bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

