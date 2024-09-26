The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $113.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $116.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.21.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

