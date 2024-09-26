Analysts Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) PT at $13.76

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.00. Snap has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $81,199.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 472,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,885.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $81,199.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 472,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,885.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $548,602.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,258,278 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,402.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,511,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,569,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,148,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,786,000 after purchasing an additional 830,889 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452,415 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,272,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,206,000 after purchasing an additional 385,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Snap by 587.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,667,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533,653 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,334,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,124,000 after purchasing an additional 751,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

