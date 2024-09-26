Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Copa alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

Copa Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Copa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 34,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 192,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in Copa by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 63,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa stock opened at $90.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Copa has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Copa will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

About Copa

(Get Free Report

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.