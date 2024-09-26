VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.56.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

VICI Properties Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.38%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.