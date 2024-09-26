Eagle Capital Management LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,721,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,833,000 after buying an additional 40,493 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,775,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,914,000 after buying an additional 299,496 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after buying an additional 3,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,444,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,379,000 after purchasing an additional 292,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,152,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,840,000 after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $83.36 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average is $79.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

