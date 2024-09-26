Analysts Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Target Price at $326.00

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $334.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total transaction of $3,472,286.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total transaction of $3,472,286.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total value of $2,973,697.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,754,677.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 12,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.

NYSE:LAD opened at $309.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.29 and a 200-day moving average of $271.55. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $231.36 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 28.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

