Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BAND

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $73,819.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,135.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $73,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,135.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kade Ross sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $59,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,794 shares of company stock worth $245,075 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 411.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 597,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 480,933 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at $4,079,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 272,309 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth $1,143,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

NASDAQ BAND opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $467.10 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bandwidth

(Get Free Report

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.