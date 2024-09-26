Eagle Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,841,000 after buying an additional 440,169 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,402,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,138,000 after purchasing an additional 218,466 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $577.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $550.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.21. The stock has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $583.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

