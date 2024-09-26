Brokerages Set McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) PT at $306.11

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.48.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $300.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,958 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,111 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,983 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.