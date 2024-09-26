Eagle Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $378.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $389.43. The company has a market capitalization of $183.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

