Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Eagle Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth $184,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.45. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.