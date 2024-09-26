Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Luminar Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 15,443 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 64% compared to the typical volume of 9,441 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Caz Investments LP grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,705,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after buying an additional 1,671,708 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $415.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.61. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.62.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.