Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 358% compared to the typical volume of 1,093 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,264.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $782,923 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 129.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Catalent by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after buying an additional 1,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,429,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,473,000 after buying an additional 759,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $29,172,000.

Catalent Stock Down 0.5 %

CTLT opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $61.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Baird R W downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Further Reading

