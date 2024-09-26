Brokerages Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT at $486.36

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $486.36.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $472.00 to $509.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $461.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $341.85 and a 12-month high of $510.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $481.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total transaction of $1,086,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,728.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,767,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $15,768,284. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

