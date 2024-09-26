Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.85. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 1,486,286 shares changing hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Vaxart Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $139.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 543.21% and a negative return on equity of 114.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxart by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,449,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 1,404,391 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,000,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

