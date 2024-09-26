Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $136.33

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.33 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 126.88 ($1.70). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.74), with a volume of 11,501 shares.

Redcentric Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 135.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.33. The firm has a market cap of £205.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,500.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Redcentric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Redcentric’s payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Redcentric Company Profile

In other news, insider David Senior sold 39,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.77), for a total value of £52,229.76 ($69,938.08). 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

