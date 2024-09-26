Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.43

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.43 and traded as low as $2.44. Aemetis shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 339,125 shares changing hands.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $8.25 to $7.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Aemetis from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $115.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 2,837.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 50,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA bought a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth $70,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

