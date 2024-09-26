Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $129.32

Shares of Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.32 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 176 ($2.36). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 165 ($2.21), with a volume of 93,139 shares traded.

Transense Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Transense Technologies

In related news, insider Melvyn Segal purchased 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £6,998.67 ($9,371.55). 18.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Transense Technologies

Transense Technologies plc develops and supplies specialist sensor systems. It operates through two segments: Translogik and SAWsense. The company offers tire inspection tools for vehicle fleet operators, tire suppliers, and service centers to measure and digitally capture safety-critical tire inspection data; radio frequency identification tags for asset tracking, as well as to prevent tire theft and cloning; and advanced sensor solutions for accurate non-contact measurement of torque, force, pressure and temperature for aerospace, electric motors and drives, industrial machinery, and high-performance automotive sectors.

