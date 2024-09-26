Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.81

Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.81 and traded as high as $14.57. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 332 shares traded.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság alerts:

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $661.75 million during the quarter.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.