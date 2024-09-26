OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.14

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.14 and traded as low as $8.03. OFS Capital shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 46,902 shares traded.

OFS Capital Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $108.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -137.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the first quarter worth about $973,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 76,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

