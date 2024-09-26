Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.29

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.29 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 101.90 ($1.36). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 101.40 ($1.36), with a volume of 1,862,924 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHP shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 103 ($1.38) to GBX 110 ($1.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
