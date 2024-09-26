American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.88

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.88 and traded as high as $17.12. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 729 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors Stock Down 3.0 %
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) by 210.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,716 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of American Realty Investors worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Realty Investors
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.