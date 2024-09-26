American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.88

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.88 and traded as high as $17.12. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 729 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $276.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 25.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) by 210.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,716 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of American Realty Investors worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

