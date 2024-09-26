M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $847.11

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 847.11 ($11.34) and traded as high as GBX 930 ($12.45). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 923.54 ($12.37), with a volume of 83,221 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.74) price target on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 865.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 847.11. The firm has a market cap of £487.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1,003.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,217.39%.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company operates through Plantation, Property, and Other segments. It produces and sells crude palm oil and palm kernels. The company is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

