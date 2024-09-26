BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.43

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.43 and traded as high as $10.79. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 45,218 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYN. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,032,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 58,786 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 294,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 34,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 97,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 41,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

