BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.43

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.43 and traded as high as $10.79. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 45,218 shares.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
