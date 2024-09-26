CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $161.33

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.33 ($2.16) and traded as low as GBX 133.72 ($1.79). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 139.50 ($1.87), with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

CPPGroup Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.35 million, a PE ratio of -142.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Simon Pyper sold 51,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £85,281.90 ($114,196.44). 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products and services in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. The company provides its services for card and ATM protection; parametric flight disruption and lost luggage; livCare and mobile doctor services; phone and gadget insurance; dark web monitoring, identity protection, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

