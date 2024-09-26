Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.25

Shares of Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.25 and traded as low as C$12.85. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$12.87, with a volume of 18,529 shares.

Corby Spirit and Wine Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$312.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.28.

Corby Spirit and Wine Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from Corby Spirit and Wine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Corby Spirit and Wine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.76%.

Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

