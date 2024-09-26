Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.00

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.00 and traded as low as C$2.54. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 26,719 shares.

Tree Island Steel Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.04 million, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.00.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of C$57.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.3684211 earnings per share for the current year.

Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.00%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

