DCI Advisors (LON:DCI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.73

DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.73 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.80 ($0.06). DCI Advisors shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 200,000 shares changing hands.

DCI Advisors Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £43.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.73.

About DCI Advisors

DCI Advisors Ltd (Formerly: Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd) (the 'Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands ('BVI') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in the Eastern Mediterranean.

