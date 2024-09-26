Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.46

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.46 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 64.40 ($0.86). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 63.40 ($0.85), with a volume of 62,498 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Capital & Regional from GBX 65 ($0.87) to GBX 75 ($1.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Capital & Regional Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.84. The company has a market cap of £147.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3,330.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres.

