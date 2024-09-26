NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Down 55.0% in September

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NovAccess Global stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $377,985.00, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. NovAccess Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

