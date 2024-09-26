YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of YASKY opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.31. YASKAWA Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.76 million during the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

