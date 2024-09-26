Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of WWNTY stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. Want Want China has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Want Want China’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

