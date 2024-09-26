Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $157.07

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.07 ($2.10) and traded as high as GBX 181 ($2.42). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 179.58 ($2.40), with a volume of 519,687 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GNC shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.74) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £809.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,632.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 179.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 157.07.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

