Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 193.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ZLIOY opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile
