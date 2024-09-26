Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 193.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ZLIOY opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy.

