LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Update

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, an increase of 815.2% from the August 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

LY Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.03. LY has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. LY had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that LY will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of LY to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

