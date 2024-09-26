Zicix Co. (OTCMKTS:ZICX) Short Interest Update

Zicix Co. (OTCMKTS:ZICX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,700 shares, an increase of 1,034.0% from the August 31st total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,563,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Zicix Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZICX opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Zicix has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About Zicix

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc, provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services.

