Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $102.87

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.87 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 127.49 ($1.71). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 123 ($1.65), with a volume of 94,701 shares trading hands.

Arcontech Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 102.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,537.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Arcontech Group alerts:

Arcontech Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Arcontech Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Arcontech Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Arcontech Group Company Profile

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.