Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the August 31st total of 468,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.4 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
