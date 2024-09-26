Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the August 31st total of 468,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.4 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

