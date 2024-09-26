Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Yangzijiang Financial Price Performance

YNGFF stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Yangzijiang Financial has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

Get Yangzijiang Financial alerts:

About Yangzijiang Financial

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services.

Receive News & Ratings for Yangzijiang Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangzijiang Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.