Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Yangzijiang Financial Price Performance
YNGFF stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Yangzijiang Financial has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.
About Yangzijiang Financial
