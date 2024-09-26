ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.
ZTE Price Performance
OTCMKTS ZTCOF opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. ZTE has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $2.97.
About ZTE
