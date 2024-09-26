Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Declines By 88.9%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. Zalando has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

